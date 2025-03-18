AI, War, and the Future: The Arms Race No One’s Talking About | SEAN MORGAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/the-great-awakening-americas-turning-point-40k-footview-with-jmc-ep-45-2/
China and the U.S. are locked in a high-stakes battle for AI dominance, but what does this mean for warfare, national security, and your everyday life? Experts reveal how AI is no longer just a tool—it’s a weapon shaping the future of global conflict. With major players like Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and BlackRock investing billions into AI and data infrastructure, the race is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. Are we prepared for the consequences of AI-driven warfare?
NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.
SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV
Follow JMC Here