🏏 ENGLAND vs SCOTLAND T20 WORLD CUP 2026! England STAY ALIVE With 152–127 Win
Description
England defeated Scotland 152–127 in Match 23 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on February 14, 2026. Scotland posted 152 for 7, led by Richie Berrington, but England chased it down with three balls to spare thanks to Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell, keeping their Super 8 qualification hopes alive.
Hashtags
