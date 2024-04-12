Create New Account
We are watching Scotland COLLAPSE in real time, this is INSANE Redacted w Natali & Clayton Morris
Neroke-5
Published Friday

Mirrored Content

In the first week since Scotland’s “hate speech” bill went into effect, police say that they have received over 8,000 reports and they just can’t keep up. If this keeps up, it means that police would have more hate crimes on their hands than actual crimes. So that will get worse as police now have to handle reports of who hurt your feelings or upset you. Way to go Scotland. You were warned. 

