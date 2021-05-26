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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 5-26-2021 Following The Other Science?
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40 views • May 26, 2021
An Australian man was murdered by the supposed front line workers in the hospital system. Admitted for blood clots obviously caused by the astra injection he was passed off to 3 different hospitals until he finally died of a stroke. Meanwhile in the US the bluest states have decided the CDC science is no longer the science they will follow when it comes to masks... No surprise is it?
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Article Links:
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/05/25/clive-haddon-74-year-old-australian-man-dies-in-hospital-after-doctors-refuse-to-treat-him-for-astrazeneca-blood-clots/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=c034e7bdda1d6d680281de7b818fb5313950be8d-1622062559-0-ASIIoBZhvw8qA2gUdP1J-YOa1qZZ0dZW5BFgiov_E0xY3vjT_0Z0ov1mYgxdYKDXrvmDFKpxQjez6ZM27AOAhPztecRkSmPLWJ_y2K5CFLlrfurFkBPdS4U2bUm8uTChw1eAyQqK3hKlQW3k-sAfNJp_xc-Pascy6kGdpzyYtIE-Z-Wac7qdWKYeb1yIdmfagJ1rTy3tlv_c-oAzF-k26e7dhHRo6p-v6W9V-k6fBiu-e3bnRiq_CsbRAC5kp3z0Hl36QqNBc9e1xIR9lwqwObvGsVZVgQtfRBKN-WPskxnFX4tMQm8gzoMqTo6L2torBvyjllv49HZ3uRER5pAKaomyccCZzTNqyN0J6G5AdWHCq-wS86ql91zwTSvV-C8EoawCiWVv6NeS969cnYuVT_qcrXtDfrccwdTWPa62x_Qq-oEMxKDYzP4jRqV3ymb18OyZx9DeQoPTjgWVrx8NFwKvshc-QWH-lJ3MoGH5x7OjkOAOoZ1kjvIqPago1Sjes9xhjY0GyqcApeIq2XwjfbKwE9QyAmvLk7BhP3wyjJ953GhFh8f6v_5IfNJ3Ssvkzg
https://www.nationalreview.com/news/following-the-science-blue-states-reject-the-cdcs-mask-guidance/
https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/p0407-covid-19-vaccine-programs.html
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Article Links:
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/05/25/clive-haddon-74-year-old-australian-man-dies-in-hospital-after-doctors-refuse-to-treat-him-for-astrazeneca-blood-clots/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=c034e7bdda1d6d680281de7b818fb5313950be8d-1622062559-0-ASIIoBZhvw8qA2gUdP1J-YOa1qZZ0dZW5BFgiov_E0xY3vjT_0Z0ov1mYgxdYKDXrvmDFKpxQjez6ZM27AOAhPztecRkSmPLWJ_y2K5CFLlrfurFkBPdS4U2bUm8uTChw1eAyQqK3hKlQW3k-sAfNJp_xc-Pascy6kGdpzyYtIE-Z-Wac7qdWKYeb1yIdmfagJ1rTy3tlv_c-oAzF-k26e7dhHRo6p-v6W9V-k6fBiu-e3bnRiq_CsbRAC5kp3z0Hl36QqNBc9e1xIR9lwqwObvGsVZVgQtfRBKN-WPskxnFX4tMQm8gzoMqTo6L2torBvyjllv49HZ3uRER5pAKaomyccCZzTNqyN0J6G5AdWHCq-wS86ql91zwTSvV-C8EoawCiWVv6NeS969cnYuVT_qcrXtDfrccwdTWPa62x_Qq-oEMxKDYzP4jRqV3ymb18OyZx9DeQoPTjgWVrx8NFwKvshc-QWH-lJ3MoGH5x7OjkOAOoZ1kjvIqPago1Sjes9xhjY0GyqcApeIq2XwjfbKwE9QyAmvLk7BhP3wyjJ953GhFh8f6v_5IfNJ3Ssvkzg
https://www.nationalreview.com/news/following-the-science-blue-states-reject-the-cdcs-mask-guidance/
https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/p0407-covid-19-vaccine-programs.html
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