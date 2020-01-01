Part 2 Mischa Popoff - Ex-Organic Inspector Tells All

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Mischa Popoff was an organic inspector for organic foods. In part 2, he explains why Bayer would buy Monsanto at market price at the height of all of the lawsuits against Monsanto.
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