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MY LAST DAY - A prisoner watches from his jail cell as Jesus gets whipped in Pilate's courtyard
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10 views • September 03, 2021
MY LAST DAY - A prisoner watches from his jail cell as Jesus gets whipped in Pilate's courtyard. He remembers Jesus' teaching and wonders why they're beating an innocent man. Horrified, he remembers his own crime. The crowds in the courtyard scream for Jesus to be crucified. The thief, another man, and Jesus are ordered to carry the beams for their crosses. Spikes are soon being driven through their wrists and feet. Each man is hung on a cross. Our thief sees Jesus as the Messiah and asks Him to remember him in glory. Jesus promises him "today you will be with me in paradise," and so it becomes as promised.
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