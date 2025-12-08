Creepy🤡Top Israeli official sparks outrage after calling for mass killings of Palestinians - Shimon Tubul

Top Israeli official sparks outrage after calling for mass killings of Palestinians on Israeli's 14 News.

💬 "After [October 7] happened, we had a golden opportunity to erase this story called 'Gaza', we should have gone in and kill 100,000-150,000 of them every day," Shimon Tubul, a senior Israeli official, said.

November 25 at 5:03 PM

VIDEO | Shimon Tubul, the deputy mayor of Beersheba (Bi’r as-Saba’) and a regular commentator on Israel’s Channel 14, said that any Palestinian in the occupied West Bank who attempts to cross a fence or what he called a “border” should be shot on sight.

He went on to claim that Israel had a “golden opportunity to erase the story called Gaza" after 7 October, 2023, adding that Israeli forces should have “gone in and killed 100,000 to 150,000 of them every day.”

