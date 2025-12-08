Creepy🤡Top Israeli official sparks outrage after calling for mass killings of Palestinians - Shimon Tubul

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Top Israeli official sparks outrage after calling for mass killings of Palestinians on Israeli's 14 News.
💬 "After [October 7] happened, we had a golden opportunity to erase this story called 'Gaza', we should have gone in and kill 100,000-150,000 of them every day," Shimon Tubul, a senior Israeli official, said.
It is also posted here:
@Free Palestine from Haroon Vahed, November 25 at 5:03 PM
VIDEO | Shimon Tubul, the deputy mayor of Beersheba (Bi’r as-Saba’) and a regular commentator on Israel’s Channel 14, said that any Palestinian in the occupied West Bank who attempts to cross a fence or what he called a “border” should be shot on sight.
He went on to claim that Israel had a “golden opportunity to erase the story called Gaza" after 7 October, 2023, adding that Israeli forces should have “gone in and killed 100,000 to 150,000 of them every day.”
