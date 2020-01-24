ΒΙΑΙΕΣ ΣΥΛΛΗΨΕΙΣ Ελλήνων Ορθοδόξων έξω από τη Βουλή

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27 views • January 24, 2020
Δημοσιεύτηκε στις 10 Ιουν 2018 και κόπηκε απ' το ΥΤ
Καμαρώστε την αστυνομία του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ... Μια μικρή ομάδα 2 μοναχών, μιας μοναχής και 5-6 πιστών που ήθελε να πάει μπροστά στη Βουλή για να εκφράσει την διαμαρτυρία της ΕΝΑΝΤΙΑ στο Gay Pride και στην φωταγώγηση της Βουλής με τα χρώματα του (απίστευτο κατάντημα), ΕΓΚΛΩΒΙΣΤΗΚΕ από αστυνομικούς και ΒΙΑΙΑ ΠΡΟΣΗΧΘΗΣΑΝ στο Αστυνομικό Τμήμα της πλατείας Συντάγματος.
https://katohika.gr/ellada/apokleisti...και κ
Καμαρώστε την αστυνομία του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ... Μια μικρή ομάδα 2 μοναχών, μιας μοναχής και 5-6 πιστών που ήθελε να πάει μπροστά στη Βουλή για να εκφράσει την διαμαρτυρία της ΕΝΑΝΤΙΑ στο Gay Pride και στην φωταγώγηση της Βουλής με τα χρώματα του (απίστευτο κατάντημα), ΕΓΚΛΩΒΙΣΤΗΚΕ από αστυνομικούς και ΒΙΑΙΑ ΠΡΟΣΗΧΘΗΣΑΝ στο Αστυνομικό Τμήμα της πλατείας Συντάγματος.
https://katohika.gr/ellada/apokleisti...και κ
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