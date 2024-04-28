Top Doctor Blows the Whistle: 'Chemicals in Vaccines Are Turning Kids Trans'

Have you ever stopped and asked yourself why there are suddenly so many trans people, and in particular, very young trans kids?





It seems like every liberal celebrity in America is in possession of at least one transgender child in 2024. But the answer is more than just fashion.





There is a war being waged against our children, according to a leading doctor, and aborted fetal cells in vaccines are turning children transgender as part of a wider plot to destabilize society, nuke the nuclear family, and irreparably damage our kids.