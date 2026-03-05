BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Detailed Process of Detoxification
DrChrisShade
DrChrisShade
1 follower
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 1 day ago

Https://drchrisshade.com/blog/

Dr. Scott Sherr: How is detoxification supposed to work? Christopher Shade, PhD: You brought up some examples of things that are sort of a metaphor of detox, and there's something that we think is toxic for us, like our digital time. So you want to get away from this thing that's toxic for you. Now in your body, you've got metabolic toxins. We're detoxing every time we breathe.

We're moving CO2 out there. We're bringing oxygen in. And so at that level, we're detoxing. But all of our metabolic waste and even our cells are starting to break down, and those have to go away. But then there's all this stuff that we absorb from our environment. There's stuff stuck to food, there's pesticides and herbicides, and even if we're in organic, there are different minerals that are on there that may not be good for us.

There's different plant chemicals that are sort of hormetic stressors for us. They may wind something up to this moderate toxicity. In fact, most of the plant chemicals that we take are hormetic micro toxins. And they stimulate different things. And then some are very micro toxins. And so we're exposed to mercury in our food and our dentistry in the air.

We've got lead, cadmium, arsenic as your main metals. Then you've got all the pesticides and herbicides and the volatiles, and all these are getting in. And they get into the cells and they block different things. They may block an enzyme function. They may get into a hormone receptor and either activate the hormone receptor or block it from another hormone coming in and activating it.

09/13/2023 - Dr. Chris Shade: A Deep Dive into Detoxification (Smarter Not Harder Podcast): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T9oRJIs-bjQ

Keywords
healthnewsdetoxificationtruthdetoxdetoxingchristopher shade
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The sedentary school crisis: Lack of movement is crippling a generation

The sedentary school crisis: Lack of movement is crippling a generation

Lance D Johnson
Hidden sugars in &#8220;healthy&#8221; foods: How everyday staples sabotage your diet

Hidden sugars in “healthy” foods: How everyday staples sabotage your diet

Belle Carter
The best and worst fish to eat: A guide to maximizing benefits while minimizing toxins

The best and worst fish to eat: A guide to maximizing benefits while minimizing toxins

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Nature&#8217;s Recovery Tools: 7 Proven Supplements for Healing Exercise-Induced Muscle Damage

Nature’s Recovery Tools: 7 Proven Supplements for Healing Exercise-Induced Muscle Damage

Petra Stone
Unlocking your metabolism: The science-backed power of green tea, protein and meal timing

Unlocking your metabolism: The science-backed power of green tea, protein and meal timing

Patrick Lewis
USDA expands SNAP restrictions: Sugary drinks and candy banned in four more states

USDA expands SNAP restrictions: Sugary drinks and candy banned in four more states

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy