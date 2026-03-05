Detailed Process of Detoxification

Https://drchrisshade.com/blog/

Dr. Scott Sherr: How is detoxification supposed to work? Christopher Shade, PhD: You brought up some examples of things that are sort of a metaphor of detox, and there's something that we think is toxic for us, like our digital time. So you want to get away from this thing that's toxic for you. Now in your body, you've got metabolic toxins. We're detoxing every time we breathe.

We're moving CO2 out there. We're bringing oxygen in. And so at that level, we're detoxing. But all of our metabolic waste and even our cells are starting to break down, and those have to go away. But then there's all this stuff that we absorb from our environment. There's stuff stuck to food, there's pesticides and herbicides, and even if we're in organic, there are different minerals that are on there that may not be good for us.

There's different plant chemicals that are sort of hormetic stressors for us. They may wind something up to this moderate toxicity. In fact, most of the plant chemicals that we take are hormetic micro toxins. And they stimulate different things. And then some are very micro toxins. And so we're exposed to mercury in our food and our dentistry in the air.

We've got lead, cadmium, arsenic as your main metals. Then you've got all the pesticides and herbicides and the volatiles, and all these are getting in. And they get into the cells and they block different things. They may block an enzyme function. They may get into a hormone receptor and either activate the hormone receptor or block it from another hormone coming in and activating it.

09/13/2023 - Dr. Chris Shade: A Deep Dive into Detoxification (Smarter Not Harder Podcast): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T9oRJIs-bjQ