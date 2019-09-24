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The Billy Best story
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8 views • September 24, 2019
Billy Best got cancer when he was 16 years old. He started taking the standard chemotherapy treatment and saw his health deteriorating and he saw that his aunt had died from chemotherapy treatment. So he grabbed his skateboard and jumped on a bus and left home and traveled across the country. His story became a media sensation and many people sent letters to his parents with advice on how to cure cancer naturally. He eventually came home and developed his own treatment plan based on those letters. With this treatment plan he was completely cured of his cancer in two months.
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