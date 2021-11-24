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Listen•Channels•Schedule• Young Black Adults Storm a Pharmacy, Rob People of their Much Needed Medications
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41 views • November 24, 2021
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A pharmacy in Oakland California was robbed of all it's medications, leaving people who used the Wellspring Pharmacy as their source for medications, without their life saving help.
Watch as a brazen, organized robbery takes place, emptying this pharmacy out of its medications just moments before 7:40PM on Saturday.
A rash of robberies has occurred throughout the US over the past several months as more and more Democrat controlled cities downgrade the crimes to misdemeanors, which is only encouraging more robberies.
A pharmacy in Oakland California was robbed of all it's medications, leaving people who used the Wellspring Pharmacy as their source for medications, without their life saving help.
Watch as a brazen, organized robbery takes place, emptying this pharmacy out of its medications just moments before 7:40PM on Saturday.
A rash of robberies has occurred throughout the US over the past several months as more and more Democrat controlled cities downgrade the crimes to misdemeanors, which is only encouraging more robberies.
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