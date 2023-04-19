My Run-in with Danny Faulkner @FEIC: Debunking His Refraction Claims

January 30th, 2018

Have you ever been stalked and followed to lunch by a Christian creation scientist so that he could accost you about your evidence of a flat, stationary earth that confirms the Biblical account and description of creation? Well, I have! In this episode of Prophecy Quake, I will address my encounter with Dr. Danny Faulkner at the Flat Earth International Conference in Raleigh NC back in November. I will also produce PROOF that the weather conditions of our spring 2016 and summer 2017 earth curvature tests were opposite of the conditions needed to create refraction.