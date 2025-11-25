Thanksgiving Is The Heart Of A True Christian And The Heart Of A True American - 11/23/25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This message was preached by Pastor Chuck Baldwin on Sunday, November 23, 2025, during the service at Liberty Fellowship.
Donate to Pastor Chuck Baldwin here:
https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Donate.aspx
Order THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS here:
https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/THE-FREEDOM-DOCUMENTS-Expanded-Edition-Book-Compiled-By-Dr-Chuck-Baldwin-A-giant-compilation-of-Americas-great-founding-documents-ON-SALE-NOW/p/57560546