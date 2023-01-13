Dr. Judy Mikovits | Why Does the World Economic Forum Want to Put CBDCs, COVID-19 Vaccines and Vaccine Passports Under Your Skin?

Find Solutions to Optimize Your Health Today HERE:

Yuval Noah Harari is an Israeli-born World Economic Forum member and a lead advisor for Klaus Schwab. Klaus Schwab is the author of COVID-19 / The Great Reset and The Great Narrative. Schwab is founder of the World Economic Forum, which has a 666 logo. Yuval Noah Harari is an openly gay best-selling author who abstains from eating meat who is celebrated by Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates. Yuval Noah Harari is praised by the New York Times, Stanford, TED, MIT, Silicon Valley and TimesTalks. Yuval is a Hebrew first name which means “father of music,” stream, brook, or tributary. In the Hebrew Bible, Yuval (also Jubal) was the son of Lamech and Adah and a descendant of Cain who is referenced in Genesis 4:20-21. To learn more about the mindset of Yuval Noah Harari read 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2 and Daniel Chapter 7 Verse 25. - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1x51f0-yuval-noah-harari-ideally-the-response-to-covid.html

The Connection Between 5G and The Great Reset - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/5g-reset/#scroll-content

The Truth About Luciferase Technology Being Used In the Forehead or Right Hand to Determine Who Can Buy or Sell - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/luciferase/#scroll-content

What Does COVID-19 Stand For?

Certificate

Of

Vaccination

I

D

A = 1

I = 9

What Does CORONA Stand For?

C = 3

O = 18

R = 15

O = 18

N = 14

A = 1

6 = 66

“7 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” - 2nd Timothy 1:7 (Written by the Apostle Paul)

“17 Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.” - 2nd Corinthians 3:17 (Written by the Apostle Paul)

The Great Reset Plan Explained Lyrically by Grimes (the mother of two of Elon Musk’s Children) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYG_4vJ4qNA - Release Date

November 29, 2018

Lyrics - https://genius.com/Grimes-we-appreciate-power-lyrics

Song / Track Image - https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQHXL0WbmpubJAWYv6Gr8UuZrM2eDBsQajJDho0DMTXT570BtzeDuh0PUmrfYQmhPaaXBE&usqp=CAU

Quantum Dots + Quant Currency = Total Control

Quantum Dots = Using an Invisible Quantum Dot Dye That Is Delivered, Along with a Vaccine, By a Microneedle Patch. - READ - https://news.mit.edu/2019/storing-vaccine-history-skin-1218

Why Did Epstein and Gates Fund MIT? - READ - https://www.businessinsider.com/bill-gates-connections-jeffrey-epstein-mit-donations-ronan-farrow-2019-9

Why Was Marina Abramović Featured During the Microsoft 2020 Easter Commercial? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1dz3ud-the-great-reset-microsoft-2020-commercial-.html

Why Is the Spirit-Cooking Sado-Masochistic Marina Abramović Advising the Celebrities That Are Pushing the Great Reset Narrative? - READ - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Marina+Abramovi%C4%87+spirit+cooking&t=h_&iax=images&ia=images

Why Did the Spirit-Cooking Sado-Masochistic Marina Abramović Create the Crystal Wall of Crying for Ukraine?

Watch at 5 Minutes and 10 Seconds - https://rumble.com/v22z6c2-marina-abramovi-5g-101-why-is-the-spirit-cooking-marina-abramovi-advising-v.html

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/artist-marina-abramovics-crystal-wall-crying-commemorates-jews-killed-babyn-yar-2021-10-06/