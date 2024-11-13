This is why the FDA isn’t pulling authorization of the contaminated COVID jabs | Dr. Janci Lindsay

"People are saying, Why isn't the FDA...pulling these shots?...under Emergency Use Authorization these shots are allowed to be contaminated, adulterated, mislabeled, misbranded, and not undergo any good manufacturing practice, and they still must be approved...."

Big Pharma isn't the keystone problem wrt the C19 death jabs. THIS is the keystone problem.

The **law itself** allows for the production/distribution of bioweapons.

This clip is taken from a recent presentation toxicologist and molecular biologist Dr. Janci Lindsay (@JanciToxDoc) gave to legislators at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

SOURCE: https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1849124732362252566

