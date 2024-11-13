This is why the FDA isn’t pulling authorization of the contaminated COVID jabs | Dr. Janci Lindsay

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"People are saying, Why isn't the FDA...pulling these shots?...under Emergency Use Authorization these shots are allowed to be contaminated, adulterated, mislabeled, misbranded, and not undergo any good manufacturing practice, and they still must be approved...."
Big Pharma isn't the keystone problem wrt the C19 death jabs. THIS is the keystone problem.
The **law itself** allows for the production/distribution of bioweapons.
This clip is taken from a recent presentation toxicologist and molecular biologist Dr. Janci Lindsay (@JanciToxDoc) gave to legislators at the Oklahoma State Capitol.
SOURCE: https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1849124732362252566
Mirrored - frankploegman
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/