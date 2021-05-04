© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zemah ben Yishai, the Throne of David Bible Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • May 04, 2021
21 Iyar, 5751
May 3, 2021
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
From the begging the first Bible Code I ran with my name and information I could see these hieroglyphic symbols or pictures from the words I word input into the code.
The following is no diffident, when you enter the name Zemah ben Yishai you will get 11 codes. This code makes this throne in Jerusalem, Israel. The Messiah Shiloh and queen.
Scene: Jerusalem, Israel near future
This Video is call Zemah ben Yishai, the Throne of David.
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai (Sammy)
PS.
There are 11 codes with the name: Zemah ben Yishai, the top code is one of 11.
There are 10 codes with the name: Shilo ben Yishai
There are 9 codes with the name" Shiloh ben Yishai
There are more names.
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
WeGo /Social Media
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
May 3, 2021
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
From the begging the first Bible Code I ran with my name and information I could see these hieroglyphic symbols or pictures from the words I word input into the code.
The following is no diffident, when you enter the name Zemah ben Yishai you will get 11 codes. This code makes this throne in Jerusalem, Israel. The Messiah Shiloh and queen.
Scene: Jerusalem, Israel near future
This Video is call Zemah ben Yishai, the Throne of David.
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai (Sammy)
PS.
There are 11 codes with the name: Zemah ben Yishai, the top code is one of 11.
There are 10 codes with the name: Shilo ben Yishai
There are 9 codes with the name" Shiloh ben Yishai
There are more names.
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
WeGo /Social Media
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.