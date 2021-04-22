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Project Bluebeam: Alien Invasion!
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984 views • April 22, 2021
Dr. Steven Greer (Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence and founder of the UFO Disclosure Project) says the globalists are planning to stage a massive alien invasion.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6079e94fdfc7322a07818d12
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6079e94fdfc7322a07818d12
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