Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Apparently Ukrainian troops were trapped by Russian forces in Robotino
channel image
The Prisoner
8739 Subscribers
Shop now
186 views
Published a day ago

Apparently Ukrainian troops were trapped by Russian forces in Robotino, Zaporozhye region, in a tactical retreat, leaving low areas, and defending the high ground. Now Ukrainian units are in trouble, surrounded by attacks from Russian artillery, air force, drones, and infantry and armored vehicles. Ukraine took a big toll on gaining a foothold in a small sector.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
trapukrainian forcesrobotino

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket