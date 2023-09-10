Apparently Ukrainian troops were trapped by Russian forces in Robotino, Zaporozhye region, in a tactical retreat, leaving low areas, and defending the high ground. Now Ukrainian units are in trouble, surrounded by attacks from Russian artillery, air force, drones, and infantry and armored vehicles. Ukraine took a big toll on gaining a foothold in a small sector.
