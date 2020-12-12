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Brighton Freedom Rally 12th December 2020
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12 views • July 19, 2021
Unlike November's Brighton freedom march, this one was marred by a few arrests by overzealous cops trying to imitate their London counterparts. This video, however, focuses on the predominantly positive scenes from the day.
Music:
Joi - 'March On'
+ Bob Marley - 'Get Up Stand Up' remixes by JPOD, MikkiM, Jamie Bostron & Earl 16 + DJ Ernani
and a snippet of the original played on the march
Music:
Joi - 'March On'
+ Bob Marley - 'Get Up Stand Up' remixes by JPOD, MikkiM, Jamie Bostron & Earl 16 + DJ Ernani
and a snippet of the original played on the march
Keywords
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