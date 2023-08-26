Create New Account
Dr. Suzanne Humphries | Vaccines and Autoimmunity
Published a day ago

From a lecture in Sweden, autumn, 2014.

Dr. Suzanne Humphries speaks on vaccines and autoimmunity.

Is there a connection between vaccination and asthma and allergy?  Also, aluminium is used as an adjuvant; how does this affect the human body?

More about Dr. Suzanne Humphries:

http://drsuzanne.net/

Keywords
vaccinessuzanne humphriescdcvaxautoimmunity

