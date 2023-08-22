More and more payments in our foreign trade are made in rubles, its share has more than tripled in 1.5 years - President Vladimir Putin.
ℹ️The President also noted that the budget of the Russian Federation will be reduced to a surplus, and by the end of the year, the excess of expenditures over revenues will be the planned 2% of GDP.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.