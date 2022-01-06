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The Stew Peters Show 01. 06. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
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190 views • January 06, 2022
Jan 6 Vigil LIVE From DC, CCP-Funded GETTR Bans America First, Pastor Faces $2.8 Million COVID Fines
Tana Goertz was a runner-up on both the apprentice and Fear Factor. She was one of the first advocates for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign all the way back in 2015, and returned for that role again in 2020. She’s from Iowa, and helped Trump win that swing state decisively by more than eight percent both elections. Tana says she has a blueprint for how to win elections running on an America-First platform as a political rookie. She joins us.
So maybe Gettr isn’t the free speech savior we were looking for. But there are other options. For starters, Gab. Gab has built up an entirely independent infrastructure with its own servers, since it’s been banned from Amazon and all of the regime’s app stores. It’s basically the most-harassed Twitter alternative in existence, which means it’s also the one they view as the biggest threat. Andrew Torba is founder and CEO of Gab. He joins us.
Trump is just controlled by cowardly handlers and orbiters. He was planning to have a press conference today, to speak on behalf of the political prisoners who went to D.C. on his behalf. But according to reports, he canceled the press conference because his golf buddy Lindsay Graham and Fox host Laura Ingraham convinced him it was a bad idea. David Sumrall is in D.C. today, where he attended the vigil in honor of Ashli Babbitt, the Air Force veteran gunned down by a cop one year ago today. David Sumrall joins us.
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Tana Goertz was a runner-up on both the apprentice and Fear Factor. She was one of the first advocates for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign all the way back in 2015, and returned for that role again in 2020. She’s from Iowa, and helped Trump win that swing state decisively by more than eight percent both elections. Tana says she has a blueprint for how to win elections running on an America-First platform as a political rookie. She joins us.
So maybe Gettr isn’t the free speech savior we were looking for. But there are other options. For starters, Gab. Gab has built up an entirely independent infrastructure with its own servers, since it’s been banned from Amazon and all of the regime’s app stores. It’s basically the most-harassed Twitter alternative in existence, which means it’s also the one they view as the biggest threat. Andrew Torba is founder and CEO of Gab. He joins us.
Trump is just controlled by cowardly handlers and orbiters. He was planning to have a press conference today, to speak on behalf of the political prisoners who went to D.C. on his behalf. But according to reports, he canceled the press conference because his golf buddy Lindsay Graham and Fox host Laura Ingraham convinced him it was a bad idea. David Sumrall is in D.C. today, where he attended the vigil in honor of Ashli Babbitt, the Air Force veteran gunned down by a cop one year ago today. David Sumrall joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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