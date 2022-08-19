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Senator Sounds Power Grid Alarm: America's Critical Infrastructure Threatened, Great Reset Incoming
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1132 views • August 19, 2022

America's electrical power grids are extremely vulnerable, and the

Globalists exploit this constantly.

Texas Senator, Bob Hall joins to expose how 90% of the American population would collapse from an attack on our power grids, and how the Federal government is the enemy of we the people!

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Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

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Mirrored - Stew Peters TV

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wefgreat resetstew petersbob hallelectrical power grids
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