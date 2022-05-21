Miles Guo: Meng Jianzhu and Wang Qishan had filed reports to Xi Jinping since 2015, making him believe that Miles Guo held the private videos and financial information of Xi and his families

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5/19/2022 Miles Guo: Meng Jianzhu and Wang Qishan had filed reports to Xi Jinping since 2015, making the latter believe that Miles Guo was Ling Wancheng’s accomplice and held the private videos and financial information of Xi and his families