Alex Jones Full Show — 5/12/26 w/ Viktor Bout

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TUESDAY TRANSMISSION: Reports That The Hantavirus Has Mutated EXPLODE As Positive Cases Pop Up Across The World! PLUS, Markets Tumble As Inflation Surges Due To Trump's Iran War Gamble As He Threatens To Launch Full War If Strait Not Opened! Military Expert Victor Bout Joins Alex Jones To Raise The Alarm On The EU/NATO's Attempt To Trigger Total War, Warning, "DON’T UNDERESTIMATE THE GLOBALISTS!" FINALLY, Leaders of World Jewish Congress Pledge To Censor Entire Planet & Punish Anyone That Criticizes Israel! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — FULL SHOW 5/12/26