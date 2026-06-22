Disclosure Day Controlled Truth and Psychic Contact

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Brian Ruhe analyzes Disclosure Day in this talk recorded on June 14, 2026. He gives it a big thumbs up and a deeper look from a ufologists's perspective compared to most reviews out there.
• Directed by Steven Spielberg, Disclosure Day explores extraterrestrial reality beyond physical UFOs
• Emphasizes psychic communication, channeling, and paranormal contact with ETs
• Emily Blunt plays a central experiencer who channels knowledge and languages
• Colin Firth portrays government suppression using remote viewing and bi-location concepts
• Suggests Grays are benevolent and linked to higher intelligences (implied mantis beings)
• Highlights experiencer phenomena: childhood encounters, shared craft memories, telepathy
• Depicts government involvement in psychic research and secrecy since 1947
• Includes Catholic Church perspective, acknowledging possible extraterrestrial life
• Shows global “Disclosure Day” via mass media release of hidden UFO evidence
• Blends fiction with plausible insider concepts (remote influence, classified data)
• Promotes gradual disclosure narrative already unfolding in reality
• Ends with a symbolic message: “Listen”—inviting personal interpretation
• Overall: strong awareness tool with spiritual and psychological depth
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