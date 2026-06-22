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Disclosure Day Controlled Truth and Psychic Contact
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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Brian Ruhe analyzes Disclosure Day in this talk recorded on June 14, 2026. He gives it a big thumbs up and a deeper look from a ufologists's perspective compared to most reviews out there.

• Directed by Steven Spielberg, Disclosure Day explores extraterrestrial reality beyond physical UFOs

• Emphasizes psychic communication, channeling, and paranormal contact with ETs

• Emily Blunt plays a central experiencer who channels knowledge and languages

• Colin Firth portrays government suppression using remote viewing and bi-location concepts

• Suggests Grays are benevolent and linked to higher intelligences (implied mantis beings)

• Highlights experiencer phenomena: childhood encounters, shared craft memories, telepathy

• Depicts government involvement in psychic research and secrecy since 1947

• Includes Catholic Church perspective, acknowledging possible extraterrestrial life

• Shows global “Disclosure Day” via mass media release of hidden UFO evidence

• Blends fiction with plausible insider concepts (remote influence, classified data)

• Promotes gradual disclosure narrative already unfolding in reality

• Ends with a symbolic message: “Listen”—inviting personal interpretation

• Overall: strong awareness tool with spiritual and psychological depth


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