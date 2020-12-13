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Smartest Man in World ABANDONS California -- as it's Scheduled to Fall into Pacific
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107 views • December 13, 2020
The California exodus continues as Elon Musk is the latest to move out of state and to Texas. With the super high taxes raised up, massive homeless problem, government waste, failing schools, and the capricious and arbitrary shutdowns of outdoor dining and destruction of the tax base the woke leftist politicians of blue state California are doing All they can to drive the state to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.
Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, Ben Shapiro, Hewlett Packard, and now Oracle have all left California, with Gavin Newsom, Eric Garcetti and now woke DA George Gascon not enforcing laws the CA is headed for a calamity.
#CaliforniaExit #ElonMusk #leavingCA
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, Ben Shapiro, Hewlett Packard, and now Oracle have all left California, with Gavin Newsom, Eric Garcetti and now woke DA George Gascon not enforcing laws the CA is headed for a calamity.
#CaliforniaExit #ElonMusk #leavingCA
Find me and subscribe on before YouTube decides I am undesirable
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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