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Health Benefits Of Fasting Dr Joel Wallach 11 02 21
InfoHealth News
InfoHealth News
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25 views • November 03, 2021
Health Benefits Of Fasting Dr Joel Wallach 11 02 21
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
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Air Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing a news story regarding a shocking fact about U.S. military personnel. Last year some 65,000 former and current military people committed suicide. Asserting that Youngevity personnel should reach out to these people and recruit them to join Youngevity and teach them to be distributors. Giving them direction and helping them make money.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article concerning the health benefits of fasting. Linked to numerous health benefits including disease prevention, lower inflammation levels and improving metabolism. Fasting can also aid in weight loss, boost brain function, lowers blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
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Al is a type 2 diabetic with high blood pressure and is experiencing cloudy vision.

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#diabetic #hbp #vision
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healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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