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Health Benefits Of Fasting Dr Joel Wallach 11 02 21
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25 views • November 03, 2021
Health Benefits Of Fasting Dr Joel Wallach 11 02 21
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
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https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
Air Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing a news story regarding a shocking fact about U.S. military personnel. Last year some 65,000 former and current military people committed suicide. Asserting that Youngevity personnel should reach out to these people and recruit them to join Youngevity and teach them to be distributors. Giving them direction and helping them make money.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article concerning the health benefits of fasting. Linked to numerous health benefits including disease prevention, lower inflammation levels and improving metabolism. Fasting can also aid in weight loss, boost brain function, lowers blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
Callers
Al is a type 2 diabetic with high blood pressure and is experiencing cloudy vision.
Eilene is experiencing itching in her uterus.
Leana has a lump in her breast and her doctor wants to operate.
#diabetic #hbp #vision
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
(800) 212-2613
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
Air Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing a news story regarding a shocking fact about U.S. military personnel. Last year some 65,000 former and current military people committed suicide. Asserting that Youngevity personnel should reach out to these people and recruit them to join Youngevity and teach them to be distributors. Giving them direction and helping them make money.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article concerning the health benefits of fasting. Linked to numerous health benefits including disease prevention, lower inflammation levels and improving metabolism. Fasting can also aid in weight loss, boost brain function, lowers blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
Callers
Al is a type 2 diabetic with high blood pressure and is experiencing cloudy vision.
Eilene is experiencing itching in her uterus.
Leana has a lump in her breast and her doctor wants to operate.
#diabetic #hbp #vision
Keywords
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