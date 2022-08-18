Declaration of Freedom- with Helena Norberg-Hodge

Here’s a snippet from the declaration of freedom live stream that took place on July 4th.

Helena Norberg-Hodge, linguist, author and film maker, joins Jim Gale and a panel of amazing speakers and highly conscious leaders to creatively catalyze an intentional shift in humanity. They talk about the importance of human connection and the need for us to feel as though we’re part of a bigger family, and the way to get there is to create a more intentional community of everyone young and old.

Food Forest Abundance brought together a powerful group of highly conscious leaders to creatively catalyze an intentional shift in humanity. This was livestreamed on July 4th 2022.

To view the Declaration of Freedom livestream: https://unitelive.earth/s/bG3lei