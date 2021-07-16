© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXPERIMENTAL COVID SHOT EQUALS PERMANENT HEART / LUNG DAMAGE - THE SWAB TEST IS THE VACCINATION
Follow
0
Share
Report
206 views • July 16, 2021
EXPERIMENTAL COVID SHOT EQUALS PERMANENT HEART / LUNG DAMAGE - THE SWAB TEST IS THE VACCINATION , AND PLASTIC CHEESE FOR THE CATTLE..
The vast majority of people who are getting injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) will die within a few short years from heart failure, warns Dr. Charles Hoffe, M.D., a medical practitioner in British Columbia, Canada.
What's in the Covid Swab Test will Shock You - It's Alive and willing to Kill You
Source - https://theduran.com/dr-charles-hoffe-mrna-vaccines-will-kill-most-people-through-heart-failure-62-already-have-microscopic-blood-clots/
CHECK OUT THIS SITE EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/ ,, ANOTHER SITE IMPORTANT BELOW....
Here is an interesting study from England comparing the percentage of vaccinated and unvaccinated people who ended up dying or in emergency:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2021/07/hospitalization-and-deaths-vaccinated.html
The vast majority of people who are getting injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) will die within a few short years from heart failure, warns Dr. Charles Hoffe, M.D., a medical practitioner in British Columbia, Canada.
What's in the Covid Swab Test will Shock You - It's Alive and willing to Kill You
Source - https://theduran.com/dr-charles-hoffe-mrna-vaccines-will-kill-most-people-through-heart-failure-62-already-have-microscopic-blood-clots/
CHECK OUT THIS SITE EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/ ,, ANOTHER SITE IMPORTANT BELOW....
Here is an interesting study from England comparing the percentage of vaccinated and unvaccinated people who ended up dying or in emergency:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2021/07/hospitalization-and-deaths-vaccinated.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.