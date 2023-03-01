Another Sign of the Pole Shift | S0 News June.3.2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Get our E-Magazine: https://theobserver.ck.page/products/the-observer-review
#1 Way to Support the Observers
BOOK PDFs: https://observerranch.podia.com
TODAY'S LINKS:
NOAA Cycle 25: https://www.nesdis.noaa.gov/news/time-lapse-of-solar-cycle-25-displays-increasing-activity-the-sun
Thermosphere: https://spaceweather.com/images2023/02jun23/TCI_Daily_NO_Power_Percentiles.png
Mirrored -
Thanks to John M for Link