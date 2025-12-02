© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tens of thousands of birds of prey—including endangered species—are killed or injured by wind turbines globally each year.
Yet the mainstream media remains strangely silent about this fact.
If this bird had died as a result of an oil spill, do you think the media would be silent about it?
