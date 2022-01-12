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Delicious Crock Pot Beef Chili Recipe. Dollar a Bowl !
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174 views • January 12, 2022
Delicious Protein Dense Muscle Building Beef Chop Meat with Pinto Beans Hot Chili ! Chili con carne !
1.5 lbs of Chop Meat
2 cans with juice Pinto Beans
1 Can of Diced Tomatoes with Hot Green chilies
1 can of sliced Potatoes
1 Onion diced
Salt/pepper/ Garlic/ Chili Power
Simmer 2 hours on stove or Crock Pot on low for 8 hours or over Night.
1.5 lbs of Chop Meat
2 cans with juice Pinto Beans
1 Can of Diced Tomatoes with Hot Green chilies
1 can of sliced Potatoes
1 Onion diced
Salt/pepper/ Garlic/ Chili Power
Simmer 2 hours on stove or Crock Pot on low for 8 hours or over Night.
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