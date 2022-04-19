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Did Oklahoma Actually Abolish Abortion?
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41 views • April 19, 2022
Much was made of the "anti-abortion" law that was signed in Oklahoma. Many wrongly assumed that it was making abortion illegal. It wasn't. It also didn't criminalize a mother who would take matters into her own hands and murder her unborn child. In this episode, we were expecting to interview Russell Hunter, who was behind Dan Fisher's run for governor some years back. He was unable to make it, but he did provide a podcast, which you can see in its entirety below. We used a few minutes from that podcast in which the difference between "pro-life" and "abolitionists" are distinct not only in focus, but even in the end outcome.
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