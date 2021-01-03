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Golden Oyster Mushrooms Growing with Timelapse
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56 views • January 03, 2021
Here is a little photo and timelapse compilation of my golden oyster mushroom kit. These grew out of a mycelium infused sawdust block and produced six blooms over the course of two months. These are a good beginner mushroom kit to grow since they are so hearty and easy to grow. One tip I learned is to give them plenty of light and air once they start getting past the pinning stage. This helps them keep their yellow color and expand into larger caps. Some of the photos in this video show where the caps are folded inward, this is because they got too little light and not enough air.
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