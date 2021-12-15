The Kinsey Syndrome - Full Documentary

This documentary shows how "The Kinsey Reports" have been used to change the laws concerning sex crimes in America, resulting in the minimal sentences so often given to rapists and pedophiles.Further explained is how the Kinsey data laid the foundation for sex education -- training teachers, psychologists and even Catholic priests in human sexuality. Alfred Kinsey has been accused of training pedophiles to work with stopwatches and record the responses of children being raped - all in the name of "science". Among his workers was a Nazi pedophile whose relationship to Kinsey was exposed in a German court. The information from these crimes was then recorded in "Table 34" of Kinsey's Sexual Behavior in the Human Male.How can lawmakers use such a document to define the moral parameters of our society? Why has the truth about Kinsey been suppressed for so long? And what can Americans do to make a difference?Learn more and stay connected with Good Fight Ministries Here:Stay connected also with A Believers Walk Ministry Here:This documentary is for non-commercial educational purposes only, i do not own any copyrights to it.