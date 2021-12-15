The Kinsey Syndrome - Full Documentary

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Further explained is how the Kinsey data laid the foundation for sex education -- training teachers, psychologists and even Catholic priests in human sexuality. Alfred Kinsey has been accused of training pedophiles to work with stopwatches and record the responses of children being raped - all in the name of "science". Among his workers was a Nazi pedophile whose relationship to Kinsey was exposed in a German court. The information from these crimes was then recorded in "Table 34" of Kinsey's Sexual Behavior in the Human Male.
How can lawmakers use such a document to define the moral parameters of our society? Why has the truth about Kinsey been suppressed for so long? And what can Americans do to make a difference?
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