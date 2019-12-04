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The Old Covenant Has Expired, by Kimberly A. Goguen aka Kim “Possible”
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95 views • December 04, 2019
I AM, THE TRUSTEE, I AM AN OWNER, I AM A CUSTODIAN, AND I AM DOING THE DISTRIBUTION YOUR PRECIOUS “AMERICANS AND JEWS” FAILED TO DO DURING THEIR 5 YEAR EXTENSION. ALMOST 9 BILLION PEOPLE IN THIS WORLD. LET US FOCUS ON THEM AND NOT JUST THE 20 MILLION ONLY YOU SPEAK OF!
Kim “Possible”
Kim “Possible”
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