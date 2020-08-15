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PATRIOTIC WEEKLY REVIEW – WITH LAURA TOWLER
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15 views • August 15, 2020
MarkCollett


Episode 66 of Patriotic Weekly Review with special guest Laura Towler as well as regular contributor No White Guilt.

Patriotic Weekly Review is a news and entertainment talk show. Opinions, thoughts, and views of guests/hosts do not necessarily represent the opinions, thoughts, and views of all hosts, and their appearance on this channel does not constitute sympathy, agreement, or endorsement of said opinions, thoughts, and views.

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-----------------------------------

Laura Towler
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/lauratowler
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thisislaurat

No White Guilt
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkY8CvV8WQFe87CZGmvuYHA
Website: http://nowhiteguilt.org
Keywords
rallyrightsmark collettno white guiltlaura towlerwhite lives matter
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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