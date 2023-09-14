X22 REPORT Ep. 3162a - Bill Submitted To Block [CBDC], The Crisis Will Activate The Bills

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3162a - Sept. 13, 2023
Bill Submitted To Block [CBDC], The Crisis Will Activate The Bills
The [DS]/[WEF] are pushing the climate hoax, they are trying to convince the people that the summer was hotter than normal, this is failing. The EV trip that Granholm took was a disaster. The land that is needed for wind and solar is vast, we were lied to. Blue states and cities are imploding. Bill has now been introduced to block [CBDC].
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.