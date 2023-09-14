Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3162a - Bill Submitted To Block [CBDC], The Crisis Will Activate The Bills
Published 14 hours ago

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3162a - Sept. 13, 2023

Bill Submitted To Block [CBDC], The Crisis Will Activate The Bills


The [DS]/[WEF] are pushing the climate hoax, they are trying to convince the people that the summer was hotter than normal, this is failing. The EV trip that Granholm took was a disaster. The land that is needed for wind and solar is vast, we were lied to. Blue states and cities are imploding. Bill has now been introduced to block [CBDC].


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

