Business Podcasts | What Is Your Business Worth? How to Determine What a Business Is Worth With the Founders of Peak Business Valuation (Ryan & Kelly Hutchins)

Determine the Value of Business Today: https://peakbusinessvaluation.com/

STEP 1 - Assess the Cash Flow of the Business

STEP 2 - Use the Following Rule of Thumb: A Business Is Worth 3 Times Its Annual Profit

STEP 3 - Fixed Assets and Inventory Are Not Typically Added Onto the Value of the Business

The Most Commonly Asked Questions About Valuing a Business:

What is the price?

What is the speed of the process of evaluating a business?

The Items That You Need to Determine the Value a Business:

Your annual revenue for the past 3 years?

Knowledge of your industry

