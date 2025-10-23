BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Narcoführer is very happy that he gets to dictate European & US foreign policy
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1329 followers
32 views • 23 hours ago

The Narcoführer (Zelensky) is very happy that he gets to dictate European and U.S. foreign policy.

The Narcoführer scolded the Europeans for not funding him properly.

“Not all the mandatory contributions under the PURL program have been received. Let’s speed up this process. I’m also talking about those countries that haven’t yet joined the program — they need to. PURL doesn’t just help Ukraine, it helps maintain interest from the United States and Europe, and shows that Europe is truly making a contribution.”

Adding:  

The EU’s 19th package of sanctions has banned the export of toilets, bidets, and other plumbing fixtures to Russia.  

Brussels offered no clear justification for this particular restriction.

