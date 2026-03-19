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This CHEAP Tiller Is a Workhorse! I Can’t Believe It’s ELECTRIC!
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
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Please read below!


This was recorded on May 31st, 2023. I’ve lost a good 50 pounds + since- accidentally, and of course, naturally. :)


Not only have we been using this in our garden for the daggone tree roots, Dave (professional landscaper) puts this thing to the TEST regularly in mulch beds on and on lawns! This thing has paid for itself over and over.


It’s such a critical tool for us that I just bought a backup, just in case the one in the video calls it quits after being beat to smithereens over the last three years. :) We can’t get this locally, and it was about $150 US before tax. In my world, that’s a pretty amazing price for a tool that takes a lickin’ and keeps on tickin!’ (At least, it has for us!)


Then of course there are the exterior extension cords, but you may have those anyways.


P.S. I use rain water typically for my liquid fertilizer, or I let filtered tap water sit for a few days prior to use. Sometimes I add a little liquid from one of my ferments to give it a nice kick-start.


This is a corded SunJoe 16 inch, 13.5 amp motor tiller, model TJ604E. There are others but when we find something that works for us, we stick with it.


Wal-Mart: Has similar ones but maybe this one will be listed soon? https://tinyurl.com/4dh9z7my


Amazon: https://amzn.to/41dP8DF


eBay: https://ebay.us/atTeEy


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This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


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Keywords
gardeninghomesteadinggardensurvivaltoolsplanting
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