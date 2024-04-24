Support optimal oral health naturally with Toothsalt and Neem

The neem tree is one of India's most useful traditional medicinal plants. Natives often chewed on the tree's leaves to freshen their breath and support healthy teeth and gums.

They even created homemade toothpaste by grinding neem leaves into a powder and mixing it with water and baking soda.

Neem seeds, in particular, contain a natural oil with plenty of uses.

