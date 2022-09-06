Great Reset WATCH OUT!! What The WEF Is Planning!! How To RESIST!?

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The Great Reset Initiative is an economic recovery plan drawn up by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.[1] The project was launched in June 2020, with a video featuring Charles, Prince of Wales released to mark its launch.[2] The initiative's stated aim is to facilitate rebuilding from the global COVID-19 crisis in a way which prioritises sustainable development.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6o02uGWuMD0