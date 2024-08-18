RT News August 18, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aug 18, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Moscow warns that Ukrainian preparations for an attack on the Kursk nuclear power plant are underway. It follows reports that Kiev is planning a dirty bomb provocation. Ukraine blames Russia for African countries cutting ties, while Mali and Niger themselves say Kiev's support of militant groups - not Moscow's influence - is the root cause. With India this week marking its 78th Independence Day after 200 years of British colonial rule, we take a look back at the events that divided the country into two independent nations and left millions displaced.