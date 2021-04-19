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LABOUR "LEADER" ZIONIST RAT KEIR STARMER THROWN OUT OF PUB BY BLAZING LANDLORD
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43 views • April 19, 2021
Useless Controlled Opposition Labour Stooge Keir Starmer.. Who Just Happens to Love Israel and the Jewish People.. Thrown Out of Pub by Angry Landlord.
Boris Johnson = Zionist / Keir Starmer = Zionist / Seeing a Pattern Here Goy ?
Boris Johnson = Zionist / Keir Starmer = Zionist / Seeing a Pattern Here Goy ?
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