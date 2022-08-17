The Dying Empire | Episode 26

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Liberty Man gives his take on the Alex Jones show trials and reveals why the Covidland 3 documentary is not aggressively promoted by Alex. Gerald Celente joins in the second segment to speak with Liberty Man about the economy, inflation, geo-politics, and central bankers.
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