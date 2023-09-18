1,000'S ILLEGALS COMING BY TRAIN NOW! AMERICA IS SCREWED!

THIS IS THE END OF AMERICA. WHEN THE SATANIC ELITE FLIP THE STOCK MARKET THEY WILL CUTOFF THE ILLEGALS FREEBEES. WHERE DO YOU THINK THEY WILL COME? FOR YOU DAH! THE WILL TAKE EVERYTHING YOU HAVE INCLUDING YOUR LIFE. ISN'T IT TIME AMERICANS GET THE HEAD OUT OF THEIR ASS AND WAKEUP! IF YOU STILL DON'T GIVE A DAMN YOU WILL IN THE COMING DAYS. THIS SATANIC ELITE ARE GUNNING FOR ALL OF US NOW. THE FUN AND GAMES HAVE ENDED. STOP WATCHING DAMN FOOTBALL AND START PREPARING TO DEFIND THE LIVES OF YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES. THE CLOCK IS TICKING DON'T YOU KNOW. I'M SICK AND TIRED OF FAT LAZY AMERICANS WITH THEIR HEAD UP THEIR ASS. DON'T SAY I DIDN'T WARN YOU IN SHORT ORDER WHEN ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE IN AMERICA. WAKEUP OR DIE...