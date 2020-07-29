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Covid Cure- Hydroxychloroquine: Americas Frontline Doctors
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856 views • July 29, 2020
A testament to Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) As a Cure for Covid. Doctors testify to its effectiveness, over 350 patients treated with HCQ, cured with NO fatalities just by one Doctor alone. This video of course was banned by none other than YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.
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